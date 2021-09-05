Yellow Road Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $31,732.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00159766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00228507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.89 or 0.07902721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,080.53 or 0.99794182 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00987358 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars.

