YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

YETI stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $100.47. 539,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,035. YETI has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

