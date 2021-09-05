Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.92 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $12.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.67 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.82 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.11 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

Shares of CHTR opened at $811.33 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $272,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

