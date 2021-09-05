Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post sales of $173.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.06 million and the lowest is $172.50 million. Chegg reported sales of $154.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $812.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $991.46 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chegg by 44.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chegg by 22.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chegg by 400.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 174,716 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Chegg by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.62. 1,453,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.20. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

