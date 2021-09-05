Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.23). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($4.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

ENTA traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $57.70. 117,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,184. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.