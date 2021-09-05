Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.81. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MBWM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.