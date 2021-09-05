Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report sales of $62.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.11 million. PROS reported sales of $61.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.54. 69,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

