Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.27 Million

Brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce sales of $26.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $28.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $105.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $107.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $109.68 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SFST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,648. The stock has a market cap of $402.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

