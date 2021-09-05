Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Spire posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Spire stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

