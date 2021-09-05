Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. 173,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,303. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,684,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,483,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

