Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.22. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.20. 72,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 million, a PE ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 2.05. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 189,601 shares of company stock worth $2,607,474 in the last ninety days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

