Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report $49.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $43.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $189.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $192.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $206.50 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $211.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

UMH Properties stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006 over the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

