Zacks: Analysts Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.85). uniQure posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $696,149. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in uniQure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,858. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

