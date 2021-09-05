Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce sales of $171.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.50 million and the highest is $173.20 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $695.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $772.08 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. 532,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 24,486.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 491,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

