Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 3,250,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

