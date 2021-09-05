Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Cantaloupe posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.85 million, a P/E ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $1,457,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

