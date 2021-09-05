Zacks: Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce sales of $525.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.30 million and the lowest is $514.40 million. Itron posted sales of $540.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $301,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Itron by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after acquiring an additional 334,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

