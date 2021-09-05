Zacks: Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.66. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 1,916,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $55,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

