Zacks: Analysts Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. TriMas posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TriMas by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after acquiring an additional 196,294 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

