Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce $73.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.70 million. Banc of California reported sales of $59.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $282.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $283.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $341.10 million, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $346.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 119,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Banc of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.