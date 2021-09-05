Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

CGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 435,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,617. Compugen has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $475.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.