Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.14). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 110,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSO stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

