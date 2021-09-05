Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Million

Analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post $3.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $17.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million.

IDN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intellicheck by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.57. 93,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,024. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.52 million, a PE ratio of -285.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.