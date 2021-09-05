Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iQIYI.

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,882. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.78.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

