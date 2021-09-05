Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $9.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.01 and the highest is $11.04. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $6.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $33.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $37.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $32.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.63 to $37.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

NYSE LAD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.82. The stock had a trading volume of 214,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.19 and its 200 day moving average is $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.