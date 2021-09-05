Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. MercadoLibre posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 353.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,946.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,681.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,560.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.