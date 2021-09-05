Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will post sales of $269.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.93 million to $272.00 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. State Street Corp boosted its position in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

