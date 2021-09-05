Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95,693.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 792,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,428. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

