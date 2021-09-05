Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Million

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report $5.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $17.60 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.79 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $67.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 153,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

