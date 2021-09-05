Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $797.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post sales of $797.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $794.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $801.70 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $495.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $143.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.73. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.