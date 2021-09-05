Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $797.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post sales of $797.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $794.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $801.70 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $495.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.
Shares of CBRL opened at $143.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.73. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.51.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
