Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.
HST traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 5,977,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,006. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
