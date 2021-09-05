Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.17. The stock had a trading volume of 225,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

