Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.37). Novan posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.05. Novan has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at $1,726,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

