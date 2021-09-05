Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 484,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $242,299.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 113.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

