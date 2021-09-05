Zacks: Brokerages Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will report $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.36. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 393.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 205,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 119.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after acquiring an additional 177,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $354,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 157.34%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

