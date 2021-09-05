Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

