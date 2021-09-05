Zacks: Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

VTGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 963,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 4,795,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 3,078,523 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

