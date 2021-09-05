Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Yatra Online reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YTRA stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.