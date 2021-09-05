Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $653.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post sales of $653.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $665.27 million and the lowest is $622.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $627.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

ZNGA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,830,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.