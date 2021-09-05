Zacks Investment Research Downgrades T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.53.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.28. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. On average, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 800,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 466,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 339,748 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

