Zacks Investment Research Lowers Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

CXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,886,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

