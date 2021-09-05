Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

