Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

In other Tuesday Morning news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

