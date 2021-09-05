Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 29.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

