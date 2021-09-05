Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $147.18, but opened at $144.20. Zai Lab shares last traded at $145.95, with a volume of 635 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,340 shares of company stock valued at $43,442,600. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.01.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

