Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.05

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €97.05 ($114.18) and traded as low as €94.94 ($111.69). Zalando shares last traded at €95.40 ($112.24), with a volume of 487,772 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

