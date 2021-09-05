ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $207.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00093196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00340489 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011969 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

