ZIX’s (ZIXI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $440.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 166,349 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 175,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ZIX by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 360,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ZIX by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 124,465 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

