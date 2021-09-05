Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,666,262. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

ZS stock opened at $287.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $288.87.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

