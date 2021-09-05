Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 470.60 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 416 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 442.06.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

